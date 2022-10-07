WL School Board member gets Outstanding Boardmanship Award

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A West Lafayette School Board member is the best in the state this year, according to the Indiana School Boards Association.
Karen Springer received the Outstanding Boardmanship Award during a ceremony at the ISBA's annual conference this week.
Springer has been on the board for a total of 24 years. The Association notes she only missed four meetings in all those years.
Springer says she's "humbled" by the recognition, but says it's the result of collaboration.
"We work together and it's, part of the award is from working with the other board members," she said. "School boards that have a cohesive board and are working and keeping the focus on children, they're the boards and the school corporations that have a lot of success."
The West Lafayette Community School Corporation was recently rated as having the best teachers in the state, and as the best place in the state to teach.
"West Lafayette recently has been awarded some statewide recognition and even national recognition, but it's the whole West Lafayette community that really supports the school corporation," Springer said.
Springer is currently running for re-election.