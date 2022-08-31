WL Mayor, John Dennis, named honorary co-chair of Walk to End Alzheimer's

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis has not backed down since revealing his Alzheimer's diagnosis just a few months ago.
His latest endeavor was being named the honorary co-chair of the Greater Lafayette Walk to End Alzheimer's.
According to Laura Forbes, Communication Director of the Greater Indiana Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, when she first saw that Dennis had been diagnosed, she reached out to him and said that if he needed anything they were there. She also thanked him for sharing his story.
"And that really got the conversation started," Forbes said. "And he basically said I will do whatever I can as long as I am able. "
Dennis understands the importance of Alzheimer's awareness because it has affected several of his family members, including his mother and father.
"Even with all that understanding I never thought it would be me," Dennis said. "And now with my recent diagnosis of having Alzheimer's, having seen the ravages that Alzheimer's causes to families and to individuals, I could not be more honored than to be involved at this level with this event."
The purpose of the walk is to raise funds for Alzheimer's research and also raise awareness.
According to Forbes, it's not only about raising awareness of the disease but also the resources the Alzheimer's Association has to offer.
Dennis says there is nothing more important to him than making the public aware, because without awareness, funds for research cannot be raised.
"I think getting messages out is critically important and there's no better way to do that than in a public form," Dennis said.
Dennis asks people in the community to show their support at the walk.
"If you know anybody that has Alzheimer's, if you love anybody that has Alzheimer's, if you're aware of how detrimental Alzheimer's can be to a family, to a community, to a life," Dennis said. "Please show up. Walk with us. Have some fun and then reach into you're pocket and help us out financially."
The Greater Lafayette Walk to End Alzheimer's will be on Saturday, September 17th at Riehle Plaza in Lafayette. Click here to register.