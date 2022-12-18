 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SLICK SPOTS POSSIBLE TONIGHT MAINLY NORTH OF INTERSTATE 70 AND
EAST OF INTERSTATE 69...

Light snow showers will continue to move across central Indiana
through the overnight. A dusting of snow is possible over areas
north of I-70 and east of I-69. The snow showers and freezing
temperatures will create some slick spots, especially on elevated
surfaces like bridges and overpasses. Motorists and pedestrians
should use extra caution tonight.

Winter commencement marks Mitch Daniels' last as Purdue President

  • Updated
  • 0
Mitch Daniels last commencement

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Saturday marks the last commencement for current Purdue University President Mitch Daniels. 

Graduates once again flipped their tassels at Purdue University at Elliott Hall of Music.

Winter commencement began at 9:30 a.m. for undergraduate, professional and masters programs.

Yadira Santiago Banuelos is one of the recent graduates. She now has a doctorate of nursing practice.

She said her husband and children helped her on this journey.

"It's a lot of excitement to know that with this I will be able to go forward and create, not only a change in my patients, but also in continuing students as well," she told News 18. "So, I'm definitely excited for what's to come."

Sunday at 9:30 a.m. commencement will finish up with Doctor of Philosophy graduates. 

