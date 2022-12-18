Winter commencement marks Mitch Daniels' last as Purdue President

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Saturday marks the last commencement for current Purdue University President Mitch Daniels.
Graduates once again flipped their tassels at Purdue University at Elliott Hall of Music.
Winter commencement began at 9:30 a.m. for undergraduate, professional and masters programs.
Yadira Santiago Banuelos is one of the recent graduates. She now has a doctorate of nursing practice.
She said her husband and children helped her on this journey.
"It's a lot of excitement to know that with this I will be able to go forward and create, not only a change in my patients, but also in continuing students as well," she told News 18. "So, I'm definitely excited for what's to come."
Sunday at 9:30 a.m. commencement will finish up with Doctor of Philosophy graduates.