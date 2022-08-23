White County buys new Community Corrections building

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Last week the White County Commissioners bought the building at 306 North Main Street in Monticello. It will soon be the new Community Corrections building.
It was purchased from Bayer Crop Science LP for $980,000 according to County documents.
"Every ounce of space [at the jail] is being used, so its going to be a great step forward for White County," Sheriff Bill Brooks said.
Community corrections is supposed to be at the current jail. But, Brooks said with COVID protocols from the state Department of Corrections they have had to turn community corrections into a quarantine area for newly incarcerated individuals.
"[COVID] guidelines for a jail is a lot more strict than out in the public," Brooks told News 18. "So when someone is booked in, we have to temporarily quarantine them somewhere, and with a 24 year old building, that's hard to do. So we're using every ounce of space that we have to do that ... It's not like the program went away, we just don't have work release. So this will open it back up. It's going to take, I'm sure, well over a year to get it up and running, but we are moving forward and I'm excited about it."
Brooks said because people can't live at the jail for work release, more people have been placed on house arrest instead.
COVID restrictions are also the reason Brooks said therapy and substance abuse counseling can't happen in-person at the jail. As News 18 has previously reported, virtual sessions are happening instead.
The jail is currently at 80% capacity.
County Commissioner Jim Davis tells News 18 via email the timeline for the building's renovation has not yet been determined.