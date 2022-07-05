 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Through 9 PM EDT Tonight.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Extent of the dangerous heat remains
somewhat uncertain due to potential cloud cover from storms.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

What to know about Indiana's new gun law

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Gun owners in Indiana may now go to most places with their firearms, either with a license to carry or not.

For law enforcement, this means there is no longer an immediate way to know if a person is allowed to have a gun. Unlawful carrying of a gun is still a class A Misdemeanor under the new law.

Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith said not having immediate knowledge of whether a person is allowed to carry will change the way law enforcement does their jobs.

"You're going to run their license, you're going to look in the system that we have in place, our records management system," he told News 18. "If you can, look through court cases. But again, you can't stop somebody for hours on end." 

If a person has a gun with them while interacting with law enforcement and don't have a permit, there is no immediate proof that they are allowed to have it. 

"For us to go to the point where we're going through someone's vehicle and we're searching and all that, there's going to be more to the story than just your typical traffic stop," Goldsmith said. "So, each case is obviously different. But, we don't make it a habit just to go through people's cars or, you know, things like that. Most people are going to conceal it, they're going to hide it. But in those instances where we come across a handgun they're going to do their research." 

