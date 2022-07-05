What to know about Indiana's new gun law

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Gun owners in Indiana may now go to most places with their firearms, either with a license to carry or not.
For law enforcement, this means there is no longer an immediate way to know if a person is allowed to have a gun. Unlawful carrying of a gun is still a class A Misdemeanor under the new law.
Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith said not having immediate knowledge of whether a person is allowed to carry will change the way law enforcement does their jobs.
"You're going to run their license, you're going to look in the system that we have in place, our records management system," he told News 18. "If you can, look through court cases. But again, you can't stop somebody for hours on end."
If a person has a gun with them while interacting with law enforcement and don't have a permit, there is no immediate proof that they are allowed to have it.
"For us to go to the point where we're going through someone's vehicle and we're searching and all that, there's going to be more to the story than just your typical traffic stop," Goldsmith said. "So, each case is obviously different. But, we don't make it a habit just to go through people's cars or, you know, things like that. Most people are going to conceal it, they're going to hide it. But in those instances where we come across a handgun they're going to do their research."