What It Takes: Taking flight with Purdue Aviation

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 continues to find out "What It Takes" to tackle different occupations in the WLFI viewing area.
This month, News 18's Cody Melin caught up with Purdue Aviation to learn "What it Takes" to be a flight instructor.
Purdue Aviation serves to teach the next generation of pilots.
In addition, the site also serves as a hub for fuel sales, aircraft maintenance, and aircraft rental.
Adam Dunham is a certified flight instructor with Purdue Aviation.
He's a former Purdue University student who now helps hopeful pilots on their path to getting their license to fly.
He told News 18 he hopes to pass along the inspiration his flight instructors gave him.
"By being able to be that for somebody new, whether it's them wanting to be an airline pilot or whether it's them wanting to just fly friends around in a small Cessna, being able to be that person - that role model - that guidance for them really, really appealed to me."
Dunham also said one of the reasons he stayed in the area was Greater Lafayette's sense of community.
Aviation is a large part of Purdue University's history.
"It really is something that reminds me of why I really stuck with Purdue and why I like to continue to come back here."
He said sending off students on their own is a highlight of the job.
"You get out of the plane, and they go and take off by themselves, and you just watching from the ground and seeing that their destiny is in their own hands from your teaching."
However, a lot of hard work and long hours go into a student being ready to fly.
It all starts with the flight pre-checks. That includes an interior log and exterior plane check.
It's a lot of work, but it's necessary before taking hopeful students in the air.
Dunham took News 18 in the air and over Purdue's campus.
We continued our flight following I-65 from over 3,500 feet in the air.
After getting comfortable in the sky, Dunham trusted Cody Melin with taking the reigns of one of Purdue Aviation's aircraft, Vader 91.
Dunham taught News 18 a few basic maneuvers, including turning and leveling off the plane.
"I want you to go ahead and track that road…which means you're going to wait until we get over it, and you're going to turn and level off over it."
News 18 continued our flight with reassurance and advice from Dunham.
After landing at Purdue's airport, Dunham drove back to the hangar where he was off to take his next student in the air.
Dunham says being a flight instructor is a rewarding experience.
"The aviation path can be one that's challenging but super rewarding," he told News 18.
"Being able to interact with a metal machine and be one with the plane and your movements is a feeling that no other career, I think, can really match."
As always, News 18 is looking for new and unique jobs to try out.
If you have an idea on what Cody should try out next, send him an email with your suggestion to cody.melin@wlfi.com.