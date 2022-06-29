What It Takes: Keeping Tropicanoe Cove a safe and fun Summer destination

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — For 23 years, Tropicanoe Cove in Lafayette has served as the premier spot to cool off during hot summer days.
Many people don't realize how much goes into keeping the park open and safe for guests.
News 18 caught up with the Tropicanoe Cove crew to find out "What It Takes" to operate the park.
"We run chemical tests on all of the different water in our pool," Aquatics Coordinator Elizabeth Rhodes told News 18. "We can adjust accordingly and let our maintenance staff know if it needs attention before we open."
Once the attractions and pools are up and running, it's time for the staff's daily meeting.
"We make sure our lifeguard rotation is ready and set up," Rhodes explained. "Once lifeguards are here we prepare them to go on deck."
Later in the day, News 18's Cody Melin caught up with lifeguard Bishop Granson.
He started the day's shift on the lazy river.
His experience as a lifeguard come from a place of passion.
"I was always just that kid that would be at the pool," Bishop told News 18. "I swam in high school. I would always swim in the summer."
Tropicanoe Cove is open seven days a week from 11:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6:00 P.M. on Sundays.
