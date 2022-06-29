 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Thursday...
June 30 for the following Indiana counties...

Batholomew...Boone...Brown...Carroll...Daviess..Delaware...
Greene...Hamilton...Hendricks...Howard...Knox...Madison...Shelby...
Tippecanoe...Vigo.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

What It Takes: Keeping Tropicanoe Cove a safe and fun Summer destination

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — For 23 years, Tropicanoe Cove in Lafayette has served as the premier spot to cool off during hot summer days. 

Many people don't realize how much goes into keeping the park open and safe for guests. 

News 18 caught up with the Tropicanoe Cove crew to find out "What It Takes" to operate the park. 

"We run chemical tests on all of the different water in our pool," Aquatics Coordinator Elizabeth Rhodes told News 18. "We can adjust accordingly and let our maintenance staff know if it needs attention before we open."

Once the attractions and pools are up and running, it's time for the staff's daily meeting. 

"We make sure our lifeguard rotation is ready and set up," Rhodes explained. "Once lifeguards are here we prepare them to go on deck."

Later in the day, News 18's Cody Melin caught up with lifeguard Bishop Granson. 

He started the day's shift on the lazy river. 

His experience as a lifeguard come from a place of passion.

"I was always just that kid that would be at the pool," Bishop told News 18. "I swam in high school. I would always swim in the summer."

Tropicanoe Cove is open seven days a week from 11:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6:00 P.M. on Sundays. 

For future suggestions on what job News 18's Cody Melin should try next, send him an email to cody.melin@wlfi.com.

