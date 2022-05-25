What It Takes: Breeding and keeping honeybees

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 continues to find out "What It Takes" to tackle different occupations in the WLFI viewing area.
This month, News 18 This Morning's Cody Melin visited the Purdue Bee Lab to learn "What It Takes" to be a honeybee breeder and honeybee keeper.
The folks at the Purdue Bee Lab are working to change beekeeping on a global level.
"We're breeding bees that are resistant to Varroa destructor," Krispn Given ,the Apiculture Specialist at Purdue University, told News 18.
Not only is Given a honey bee breeder, but he also works as a researcher trying to improve the health of honey bees.
"We created this strain of honeybees that grooms more mites and bites more mites," he explained.
It's all through a selective breeding program spanning over two decades at Purdue.
Reducing the mite population therefore increases the health of honeybee colonies.
Given also explained some of the tools beekeepers use when working in the field.
One of the tools Given uses is the smoker.
"There's guard bees in each colony...guards initiate defensive behaviors. So when beekeepers smoke them, they don't release those pheromones," Given told News 18.
Given also walked through the process of locating each colony's queen and marking them with a harmless paint for future studies.
News 18 helped Given set up larger colonies in boxers known as 'supers.'
It all goes into keeping the honeybee population alive and well in West Lafayette.
Given told News 18, honeybees are vital to our ecosystem. "Honeybees are the supreme pollinator."
Making sure our produce and goods stay on the market.
"The value of honey bees, I think, is around 15 billion dollars," Given explained.
Some of the honey produced at the Purdue Bee Lab is sold at the Boilermaker Butcher Block.
