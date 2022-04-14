 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette, Montezuma, and Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site.

.Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central
Indiana yesterday will lead to lowland and minor flooding along the
East Fork White, lower White, and Wabash Rivers. River flooding
could last into next week in lower parts of the basins.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, High water affects a few low river cabins
and county roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 8.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 11.8 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

West Lafayette School Corporation adding licensed mental health therapist

  • Updated
  • 0
WLCSC therapist

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The West Lafayette School Corporation is adding a new position designed to fill a big need.

The school is hiring its first licensed mental health therapist. The therapist will work to help students develop the skills and knowledge needed to overcome mental health challenges.

West Lafayette Intermediate School Counselor Courtney Murtaugh said it will help with a major problem in the area, and a lack of available mental health care providers is a problem in Tippecanoe County.

"This position is not going to be intended to provide any long term therapy to any student in the corporation, but rather be a short term solution to the kids who are waiting for therapy because the wait lists are 12, 16 weeks long," Murtaugh said.

The WLCSC is one of a handful of corporations in the state to have this position. The school-based therapist will divide time between all three buildings in the district, and they will work with all school counselors to identify students in need. 

