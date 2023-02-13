West Lafayette residents give input on new public safety campus

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - West Lafayette residents were invited to voice their opinions and give input Monday night. The topic of discussion was the city's plan for its new Public Safety Campus.
The current plan is to relocate West Lafayette Fire Station 2 to an empty lot just to the east of the Police Department. The two entities will be connected and housed all under one roof.
To city leaders, this option makes the most sense when it comes to upgrading Fire Station 2, which, according to Fire Chief Jeff Need, the department has outgrown.
"Over the last 20 to 30 years we have added EMS," Need said. "Now we're all EMT's, so we're responding to medical calls, child safety seats, Stop the Bleed, CPR, fire extinguisher training. I mean our list of what we do has grown immensely."
Local officials and representatives from the architecture and engineering firm, Shive-Hattery, stressed that this is the very beginning of planning, saying the purpose of this meeting was to take into consideration what the public thinks.
"We've been looking at this for two or three years, and we've got the data that shows we need to do something," Need said. "Shive-Hattery is helping emphasize that point. They've kind of collected all that data that we've been accumulating."
The facility will include new training and education spaces for both the Fire and Police departments.
"The other big thing is the health and safety of our firefighters," Need said. "That's the biggest resource of our department, of our city."
Need adds that at the current station, exercise equipment is located in the garage, which poses health risks to the firefighters due to fumes from the trucks or carcinogen residue on equipment stored there. This will not be the case at the new facility.
The next step for this project is to present it to the city's redevelopment commission next month.