West Lafayette Public Library names new director

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - The West Lafayette Public Library has officially found a new director. The Board of Trustees has hired Marra Honeywell to be the next head of the library.
Honeywell will replace Nick Schenkel, who retired last month after 41 years as director.
She comes to West Lafayette from the Allen County Public Library in Ft. Wayne, where she's worked for the past 18 years. She currently serves as the youth services manager there.
Honeywell will start in her new role on July 31.
The board says a public reception to welcome her will be announced at a later date.