West Lafayette native, former Boilermaker wins Super Bowl

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Kansas City Chiefs are officially Super Bowl LVII Champions.
The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35 and it came down to a last second field goal.
For one person from greater Lafayette, this victory is extra special.
West Lafayette high school alum and former Boilermaker defensive end George Karlaftis is a Super Bowl champion. In his first year in the NFL, Karlaftis is at the very top.
Karlaftis was born and raised in Athens, Greece and moved to West Lafayette in junior high. He was conviced to try out for football in high school, and fell in love with the sport.
Now, Karlaftis has not only played in, but has won the biggest game of the year. From News 18, congrats on the ring, George.