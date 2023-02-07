West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis delivers final State of the City Address

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Mayor John Dennis gave his final State of the City Address at Monday’s city council meeting.
While he still has 10 months left in office, Dennis was able to highlight the progress that the city has seen. Some of the most notable include the annexation of Purdue University and infrastructure projects like the State Street revitalization.
Dennis even took time to introduce citizens and council members to his wife and daughter.
After the meeting, Mayor Dennis spoke not only about his tenure in office, but the people that made his time so special.
“You can tell here in this city it’s filled with passion,” said Dennis. “People care, they’re involved, they read, and they want to know what’s going on.”
Dennis will not seek re-election when his term is over due to an early on-set Alzheimer's diagnosis. While in 10 months his tenure as the West Lafayette Mayor will be over, he’ll never forget the people that made his job so special.
The open dialogue and transparency of the city government is something that Mayor Dennis is very proud of.
“They stop by my office. They stop me in the grocery store,” said Dennis. “I mean they really want to know what they’re elected officials are doing, and if they don’t agree with it, they are absolutely going to come up to a council meeting, get up to that microphone and let us know.”