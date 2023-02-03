West Lafayette American Legion honoring World War II heroes 80 years after ship attack

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The American Legion in West Lafayette invites everyone to honor American Heroes. You can do this by attending the anniversary of what's known as the second worst sea disaster of World War II.
Today marks the 80th anniversary of the sinking of the SS Dorchester.
The American Legion Post 492 is where they'll tell the true story that is often referenced to as The Four Chaplains.
The story follows four World War II Chaplains who gave their lives to save civilians and other Military staff.
Chaplains have experience as religious leaders. Their job is to serve soldiers and families of the Military with nurture, care and honor.
American transport ship SS Dorchester started sinking on February 3rd 1943. Subsequently the four men gave up their life jackets and helped as many people as possible escape the disaster.
Assistant Chaplain of the 492 Post Jeff Closson says in the end they came together," When they had done everything they could, to rescue as many people as they could, they formed a huddle and put their arms around each other and they sang and they prayed. And some of those that were rescued said that among the last sounds they heard, they heard the Catholic Priest praying in Latin".
To get the full story of the heroic men you can go to the event this Sunday. The Legion's own Chaplain's including Closson will be telling the story at 2 p.m.
You an find the link to the Facebook event pager here.