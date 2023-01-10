Wellness Center to be free for a day in January, celebrate two years

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The West Lafayette Wellness Center will celebrate its two year anniversary at the end of this month. Saturday Jan. 28 the entire facility will be free and open to the public.
There will be pop-up fitness classes, games and prizes for anyone who signs a waiver when they arrive. Friday Jan. 27 the pool will be free and open to the public at night.
The events wrap up with a winter family dance Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. The dance does charge admission and spots are limited.
"Two years is a big accomplishment for this facility, and the community has really gotten behind us and have supported us," Wellness Center Director Kevin Noe said. "And this is just some small way that we can give back to the community."
The wellness center is free and open to the public from noon to five P-M on the first Saturday of every month.
Director Kevin Noe says there are about 6,500 members active right now. He says that's an impressive number for a city the size of West Lafayette.
"We kind of had a blank slate here, which is exciting," Noe said. "You know, we've gotten our membership, I think we got a good hold on that. Now it's time to really focus on what programs and events can we offer the community. What does everybody want, and how do we play a part in that?"