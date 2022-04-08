Weekend Planner: 4/8 through 4/10

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — It's a pretty busy weekend here in the Greater Lafayette community.
The Challenge 5K Run/Walk:
The 14th annual challenge 5K is happening Saturday, April 9.
The Purdue Center for Cancer Research hosts the event.
It will take place at Purdue's very own Ross-Ade stadium.
100-percent of the money raised will directly support lifesaving cancer research at Purdue.
The cost for that is $30 for students and $35 for non-students.
Online registration does end Friday morning at 9:00.
Click here to register for the 5K.
The Challenge has generated more than 1 million dollars since 2008.
Purdue Aviation Day 2022:
Purdue is hosting their Aviation Day Saturday, April 9.
The day serves as an educational tool, giving folks an up-close look at aircraft and the technology behind flight.
Purdue Aviation Day is open to all members of the community.
You can get in on the fun from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Purdue University Airport.
Purdue Men's Autograph Session:
You'll get a chance to meet some Purdue Basketball seniors Saturday, April 9.
University Bookstore is holding an autograph event from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Eric Hunter Jr., Jared Wulbrun, Sasha Stefanovic, and Trevion Williams will all be there.
The event is free to anyone wanting to go.
However, there is a limit of 2 items for the guys to autograph.
Scouting 4 Eggs Adult Easter Egg Hunt:
The Boy Scouts of America will host its 4th annual Scouting 4 Eggs Adult Easter Egg Hunt Saturday.
The hunt is at Cary Camp in Lafayette.
Gates open at 7:00 p.m.
The hunt kicks off right at sunset.
This year there will be over 10,000 eggs and 1,000 prizes.
Local food trucks will also be at the event if you're looking for a bite to eat.
The cost is $20 per person.
Money raised goes towards the Scouting programs at Cary Camp.
TAP and GO Beer Walk:
If you're a fan of craft beer and local art, listen up.
The Tippecanoe Arts Federation is hosting its second TAP and GO beer and arts event Saturday, April 9.
It kicks off at 3:00 p.m. on Wabash Avenue.
You'll be able to sample beers from eight local breweries while checking out the Wabash Walls murals.
General admission is $40.
If you're interested, you have to buy your tickets in advance.
Click here to purchase tickets.
Participating brewers include:
- Brokerage Brewing Company
- Escape Velocity Brewing
- Knapptronix Brewing Co.
- Lafayette Brewing Company
- People’s Brewing Company
- Teays River Brewing & Public House
- Thieme & Wagner
- Tippecanoe Homebrewers Circle
Spring Egg Hunt:
The West Lafayette Parks and Recreation Department will host its inaugural Spring Egg Hunt.
It will be held at the West Lafayette Wellness Center from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 9.
Items on the agenda include a craft table, face painting, a special needs egg hunt, and egg hunts for ages 2 to 11.
Food trucks will also be at the event to enjoy.
The Spring Egg Hunt is free, but registration is required.
Click here to register for the event.
Smash Bros. Tournament:
The historic Fowler Theatre is once again hosting a Smash Bros. tournament.
It's a fighting game including characters from dozens of video games.
The tournament will be held Saturday, April 9.
It costs $10 to enter.
Entry does include unlimited pizza and one free popcorn.
There will also be a raffle for the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Nintendo Switch game.
Registration and check-in will start at 11 a.m. The tournament begins at noon.
You can send your RSVP to INFO@FOWLERTHEATRE.COM