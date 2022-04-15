Weekend Planner: 4/15 through 4/17

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — It's a pretty busy weekend here in the Greater Lafayette community.
Egg-citing Easter Bash
Wea Creek Orchard is hosting its Egg-citing Easter Bash this Saturday.
From noon to 5:00, you can enjoy some fun for yourself and your kids.
There will be a bounce house, music, and an Easter Egg Hunt with ticket prizes in random eggs.
"Mr. Bunny" will be visiting from 2:00 to 4:00.
There will also be vendors, a silent auction, and food for parents.
The entry fee is $15 a car.
Night Hike Eggtravaganza
Prophetstown State Park is also hopping in on the Easter fun this weekend.
Saturday, the park is hosting a 'Night Hike Eggtravaganza.'
From 8:30 to 10:00 P.M., you can enjoy a night hike through the park while learning about the nocturnal creatures that call Prophetstown State Park their home.
At the end of the hike, you can test your night vision skills with an Easter Egg hunt.
Easter EGGStravaganza
Sunrise Christian Reformed Church will be hosting an 'Easter EGGStravaganza' as well.
The Church will have a Mini Escape Room, an egg hunt, and a free lunch.
It will be from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. Saturday, April 16.
It is free for anyone to check out.