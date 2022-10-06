Wee Speak Kids gears up for 3rd annual Diamonds and Denim Round Up

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An equine assisted therapy program in Lafayette is holding its third annual fundraiser to help keep it's program growing.
Wee Speak Kids focuses on treating children with special needs. The program horses to assist in occupational and physical therapy. However, the non-profit relies on volunteers and donations to make the program possible.
The Diamonds and Denim Round Up is from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday evening. It will take place at the Robinson Stables at 8762 East County Road 100 North, Lafayette.
There will be games, entertainment, dinner and a silent auction. That will be followed by a program presentation and a live auction.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for kids.
You can also buy a family pack for two adults and two children for $75.
If you would like to purchase tickets for the Diamonds and Denim Round Up, click HERE.