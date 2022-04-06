WBAA marks 100th anniversary of public radio in Greater Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — This week marks 100 years of public radio in Greater Lafayette.
NPR-affiliate WBAA received its FCC license on April 4, 1922.
According to local author Angie Klink, its first official broadcast happened several weeks later. Klink is close to publishing a book on the history of WBAA.
As we've reported, Purdue is in the process of selling the station to the owner of WFYI in Indianapolis. Klink said that deal is the latest in a long history of attempts to buy or sell the station.
"There would be either outside entities wanting to buy the station or there would be internal people who wanted to sell it off to use the funds for some other department. The fact it lasted 100 years, the more I learned about it, the more I was in awe," Klink told News 18.
The sale is awaiting FCC approval. The station and several staff members remain based at Purdue. Klink said they're "carrying the torch" into WBAA's next century.
"There are four people who are still here today, and I believe they're carrying the torch. As the late Greg Zawisza said in an interview, it's one dandy old radio station," Klink said.