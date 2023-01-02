Watching sports locally at DT Kirby's

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — There are many places to celebrate local sports and get together with peers to watch the game.
Sports bars such as Lafayette’s DT Kirby's allow sports fans to come together and watch play by play.
With football coming to its championships soon and basketball in its season places like Kirby's are popular.
Kirby's specifically caters to Chicago and Purdue sports, but with the numerous screens they play all kinds of games.
"Sports are such a great equalizer. It brings in different folks for different kinds of sports. There’s a different kind of crowd for soccer versus football. Everything from blue-collar, white- collar and students, it’s just a good mix to come and watch the game," says DT Kirby's Co-Owner Eric Grossman.
All are welcome at the venue during game day or anytime. That includes all ages as the bar has a clear separation form the rest of the restaurant.