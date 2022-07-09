Wabash Valley Trust for Historic Preservation hosts St. Mary's Walking Tour

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Fisher Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services is opening its historic doors to the public.
That's also along with St. Mary's Cathedral, The Fowler House and many other historic landmarks. Wabash Valley Trust for Historic Preservation guided several groups of people through the notable St. Mary's neighborhood.
Organizers describe the neighborhood as an electric architectural treasure trove. Fisher Funeral home owner, Dawn Fisher said that she's thrilled to be a part of educating the public on preserved history.
"We are so proud to be able to use this building in a re-purposed way to keep it alive," Fisher said." You see so many buildings fall into disarray and not taken care of, and this building is used everyday of the year. The public is always welcome here, it doesn't have to be for a sad occasion. That's why it's kind of fun today to get to use it to show people and to visit on a happy occasion."
A small donation for the information packet was accepted that'll go towards the Wabash Valley Trust.