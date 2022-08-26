Wabash Township prepares for fundraiser

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — There's still time to buy tickets for an upcoming Wabash Township Fire Department fundraiser.
Firefighters are selling Nelson's Port-A-Pit chickens outside Brokerage Brewing Company in West Lafayette. The event will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The department has plans to expand and add manpower. Firefighter Travis Merkel says money raised on Saturday will go toward new gear and equipment.
"Both volunteers and career, we're going to be expanding here," Merkel said. "There's going to be some great things going on here at Wabash Township Fire Department, so having money to do things would be awesome."
Merkel told News 18 that last year's event sold out.
To buy a ticket or preorder a meal, click HERE.