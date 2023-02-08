 Skip to main content
Wabash Township Fire Department receives grant for paramedicine program

  Updated
  • 0

The funding will help the department with its services to the community. Those include being able to go out and meet people where they are before they even need to call 911. It will also allow the department to help people follow their medical plans, and monitor people's health problems.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - The Wabash Township Fire Department received funding for their Mobile Integrated Health Program.

The process to receive the grant began at the end of the summer.

The proposal was submitted in November, and the fire station found out they were awarded last week.

This funding will help the fire department with their services to the community.

That includes being able to go out and meet people where they're at before they call 9-1-1, helping people follow their medical plans, and monitoring people's health problems.

Wabash Township Fire Department Grant

EMS Division Chief, Shari Hertz, says that they will be able to do more now than ever with the financial help.

“The amount of services that we can provide are kind of held back because of finances." She said, "this is actually going to give us the financial ability to accomplish the things we want to accomplish.”

 Hertz said that this is going to be huge for the community. They will now be able to be better in areas that she believes they were lacking in.

