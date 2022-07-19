Wabash Township Fire budget to be voted on this fall

WABASH TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WLFI) — The Wabash Township Fire Department's budget for next year has been presented to the Township board and the public after a meeting Tuesday night.
Township Trustee Angel Valentin and Chief Ed Ward say the department has been underfunded for some time. The funding proposal shows the department's current tax rate is the lowest among nine other local volunteer fire departments.
This year's tax rate for the department is 2.14 cents after the emergency loan was completed. That's lower than last year's tax rate, which was 6.87 cents.
The new budget makes room for nine firefighters on one shift. Previously there had only been three.
It also includes a 4% pay increase for firefighters and the addition of a Deputy Fire Chief.
Trustee Valentin said the addition of more firefighters will improve the services the department provides to the township and to other fire agencies it assists.
"We know that we'd be able to improve our response times going forward and be able to, you know, get on scene quicker," Valentin said at the meeting. "And be able to start responding on-scene quicker."
With the current staff, some firefighters have to wait for others to arrive before they can leave on a call.
Chief Ed Ward said doing right by the tax base is a priority.
"We're trying to catch up from years and years and years of not [expanding the department]," Ward said. "We have a system in place and I think there's the ability to have those folks on shift allows more time for training, it allows more time for more community engagement."
The budget for next year will be voted on this Fall.