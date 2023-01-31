Wabash Disc Golf Ice Bowl 2023 raising money for the community

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The 13th year of a Lafayette sports tournament is coming up to raise funds for a local food bank and anyone can get involved by donating or coming to watch the athletes compete.
The Wabash Disc Golf Club is holding their annual Ice Bowl this coming Saturday February 4th. Not only will it be a day full of friendly competition but also to raise money to help feed the community.
The Ice Bowl tournament is a part of the group of fundraising events called the Wintry Indiana Frozen Fundraising Series.
This is their 13th year where they will be collecting monetary and canned good donations for the Food Finders Food Bank.
There are nine different divisions with two being Pro and seven being amateur, with 84 players total playing throughout the day.
Tournament Director Stephen Preischel says though the plan is for the tournament to be at McAllister Park it may have to be somewhere else, "The location is still a little bit up in the air. The Wash out Woods course at McAllister Park is the plan but that course can get especially muddy if it gets above freezing, and if that happens the event will be at Murdock Park. We'll make that decision by Thursday and if you keep an eye on our, on the Wabash Disc Golf Club of Greater Lafayette Facebook page you can see exactly what's going on there".
Registration currently only has one spot left open, but everyone is encouraged to come watch as they please.
Preischel does encourage those who come to watch to also bring canned goods if they are able. Per five goods you bring you are entered into a raffle once where you have the chance to earn some fun prizes.
For any immediate updates and to find the exact schedule that will be posted soon you can access their Facebook page here, and their site page here.