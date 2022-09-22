Wabash Center getting ready for Wines on the Wabash

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Wabash Center is gearing up for Wines on the Wabash Friday night at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds.
Festival goers can enjoy a fun night with wine and beer tastings, food, and raffles.
This event also supports a good cause. Proceeds for this event go towards the Wabash Center's work for supporting people with special needs and disabilities.
This is also the first time in two years that the festival has taken place. Wabash Center CEO, Jason McManus told News 18 that people have been looking forward to this event.
"This year in particular, seeing as that we've not hosted this event since March 6, 2020. I think this year there's going to be a big draw because people have missed this event," McManus said. "They've been asking us about it for a while, and we're excited to be able to put it on for the community again."
McManus also says that Wabash Center is excited to host the even as well.
"It's a great opportunity for us to get in front of the people that we enjoy spending time with and thank them for sticking by with us during the pandemic and recognizing their long-term support for Wabash Center and the people that we serve," he said.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. and doors will close at 10 p.m.
Remember, you must be 21 or older to enter.
