VisionThree launches first ever VR Career Lab

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — Something revolutionary is taking place down in Montgomery County.
Crawfordsville and Indianapolis-based immersive experience company VisionThree is launching the first ever VR career lab. The project is named, "V3CONNECT."
The goal of this project is to create jobs and keep degree programs in their hometowns through the power of virtual reality instead of having to go into a classroom. Despite being in its infancy, Mayor Todd Barton says we could start seeing more VR classes in the future.
"We think that it's headed that direction, and it's in its early stages right now. So we'll be one of the pioneers in exploring this," Barton said. ... "But we know that it just opens up so many more opportunities in that virtual realm. The other side of this is, you know, the chance to promote our community in the virtual space to people who maybe can't physically visit our community."
Mayor Barton says it makes exploring different types of career fields easier.
"It's really unlimited, that's really the beauty of it," he said. "They can explore all different kinds of careers that we normally couldn't expose them to. So we can go places we normally couldn't go with students, and they can experience that in the virtual realm."
The City of Crawfordsville will also be launching its "V3 Main Street" program in conjunction with V3CONNECT.
That will showcase a virtual city tour, as well as showcasing career and benefits opportunities in Crawfordsville.