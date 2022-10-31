Victim's grandmother confirms family has interacted with suspected Delphi killer

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Libby German's grandmother Becky Patty confirms the suspect in her granddaughter's murder had once developed photos for their family while working at a local CVS pharmacy.
After law enforcement officials confirmed the arrest of Richard Allen on two charges of murder, she said Allen did not make them pay for the prints they ordered from CVS.
"Today's a day of mixed emotions," Mike Patty, Libby's grandfather, said. "You know, pinch yourself. Is this really real?"
Mike said he doesn't remember ever interacting with Allen.
"If somebody would have asked me two weeks ago, 'Hey, do you know this guy?' I would have said nope. Don't recognize that name, don't know the face," he said.
Mike told News 18 his trust in law enforcement has not wavered throughout the years since his granddaughter went missing and he is confident the true killer will be convicted in this case.
"[The families of the victims] didn't have a gleeful response to all [the new developments]," Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said. "I can't imagine what it's like to lose a child."
On top of that loss, the Patty family has been the source of regular public attention throughout the investigation. Mike he is thankful for the support of his community and his family.
"It is taxing. People don't maybe stop and realize what it's like," he said. "But that's the task that's before us."
News 18 has reached out to the family of Abby Williams for comment and has not yet heard back as of the publication of this article.