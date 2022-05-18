Veterans grateful for 2022 Greater Lafayette Honor Flight experience

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLFI) — Eighty-three local veterans got the chance to "go home" Tuesday.
The 2022 Greater Lafayette Honor Flight gave them the chance to visit Washington, D.C.
It's the first flight in nearly five years, and it included seven Korean War Veterans, 76 Vietnam Veterans and their guardians.
News 18 was also there as they toured memorials which included watching the changing of the guard at Arlington National Cemetery and visiting the Vietnam and Korean Veteran Memorials.
The veterans we spoke with were incredibly grateful for the experience.
"It's just amazing, you know, that we're able to do this and the appreciation that we get from the people around that, you know, recognize us. It's beyond belief," said Ed Page, a U.S. Army Veteran who served in Vietnam.
News 18 asked U.S. Airforce Veteran Gene Carlson what it was like to tour the U.S. Airforce Memorial.
"It's humbling," said Carlson, who also served in Vietnam. "It's hard to describe."
U.S. Airforce and Army Veteran Ronald Gang served in Vietnam as well. He said he enjoyed seeing the multiple branches represented.
"Every service should be honored," said Gang. "We're all apart of the same thing," said Gang. "Different branches, but we're all doing the same thing. We help each other. That's why they call it Brothers in Arms."
As we reported Tuesday evening, the veterans were greeted by hundreds of people when they arrived back at the Purdue Airport.
