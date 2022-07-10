Vendors and musicians come out for July's Mosey Down Main Street

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLF) — Saturday night marked another Mosey Down Main Street.
The monthly event brings out dozens of local vendors, artists, and musicians to share their craft with the Greater Lafayette community.
Vendors ranged from local dog shelters and social organizations to food trucks and handmade jewelry.
News 18 went to Saturday's Mosey and caught up with a vendor.
Jamie Lushbaugh sells jewelry and other items at their shop 'Eeny Meeny Miny Mementos.'
They told us the sense of community keeps them coming back each month.
"I like finding people that I've seen before, that I recognize," Lushbaugh told News 18. "I like being out here where I can see them."
Musicians also take to multiple stages during the night.
One local group, Taurus Moon, says the feedback from Saturday's event is part of the reason they love performing at the Mosey.
"People have told us that they really like what they heard," Kelly Nickell told News 18. "They want to know where they can find us on socials. So, it's been really awesome."
Another band member explained why they enjoy playing in Greater Lafayette.
"We have a pretty good community of musicians, and it's growing, I feel like at an exponential rate," Billy Collier explained. "I just love the city of Lafayette."
The next Mosey Down Main Street will be August 13.
Per usual, the event will run 6:00 to 11:00 P.M.