UPDATE: Shooting suspect evaded officers in Boone, Clinton counties

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A vehicle pursuit started just before 9:00 p.m. Saturday in Clinton County.
The Clinton County Sheriff's office updated a Facebook post from yesterday telling residents the suspect involved in the vehicle pursuit is no longer believed to be in Clinton County.
The suspect is a Black, bald middle-aged male with facial hair who was reported to have fled on foot in the area of 800 West and 0 North South Saturday evening.
During the vehicle pursuit he was driving a silver 2010 Chrysler 300 according to dispatch.
The driver is a possible suspect in an earlier shooting in Tippecanoe County.
Boone County dispatch says the suspect was stopped for a routine traffic stop on I-65 Northbound at the 140 mile marker. The vehicle then fled around 8:40 p.m.
The fact the suspect was possibly involved in a shooting was not discovered until they left Boone County.
Dispatch also confirmed there was a K-9 involved and a drone was called out.
Radio transmissions say the driver drove through a field along I-65 northbound to evade officers during this pursuit.
Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith tells News 18 the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department was called to assist, but did not have anyone near enough to assist. He also says they did not have any shootings reported Saturday.