UPDATE: Galveston fire victim suffers burns, wife on ventilator

GALVESTON, Ind. (WLFI) — The walls of a Galveston home on Sherwood Forest Drive may still be standing after the fire Sunday night, but the lives of its residents have drastically changed.
"It started in the bedroom," victim Bradford Eiltis said.
Eilts was at home the night the fire started, and now suffers from painful, blistering burns. He told News 18 he doesn't know what caused the flames, but said a box in the bedroom caught fire.
He tried putting it out and thought the fire was extinguished. Then he brought the box into another room.
"When those other flames came up they were just too hot," Eilts said. "I couldn't stay in the room anymore, cause it started filling up with smoke and I was having trouble breathing."
He was taken to a local hospital by first responders. His wife, who was air lifted after the blaze, is currently on a ventilator because of smoke inhalation at an Indianapolis hospital.
"I'm still upset. 'Cause I don't know how [my wife is] going to be," Eilts said.
Neighbor Dale Hedrick said he saw Eilts, who is an amputee, crawling up his driveway after being taken home from the hospital in a cab.
Eilts said the driver told him he could not help him get into the house, since it was against the company's policy.
"You can't let somebody go through that," Hedrick said through tears. "It's crazy. And I was not going to let it go any further."
Hedrick and his family opened their home to Eilts while he recovers. Community members have started a GoFundMe page to help Eilts rebuild.
"I lost my leg when I was 14," Eilts said. "I had thyroid cancer. But, I survived that, and I guess I'll survive this."
News 18 has reached out to the Galveston Fire Department for an update on the investigation, but has not heard back as of the publication of this article.