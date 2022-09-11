UPDATE: Driver ejected from vehicle in Romney rollover

ROMNEY, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith has confirmed a juvenile male driver was ejected from a vehicle in Saturday night's single-vehicle rollover at 11943 S 400 W in Romney.
Goldsmith also confirmed the driver suffered broken bones.
Two juvenile female passengers complained of pain to authorities on the scene.
All three people involved in the rollover were taken to a hospital. The driver was brought to a hospital in Indianapolis, the passengers were brought to local hospitals.
The sheriff's office could not confirm the extent of their injuries or provide an update on their conditions.
Goldsmith tells News 18 drugs and alcohol are not considered a factor in this incident. He said the cause of the rollover was likely speed.
He said the roadway on S 400 W in Romney is currently chipseal, a pavement surface treatment made with asphalt and crushed stone.
Goldsmith said speeding on a chipseal roadway is especially dangerous. He said when U.S. 52 was recently treated with chipseal in the county the Sheriff's Department responded to multiple crashes and rocks breaking through windshields due to drivers speeding.