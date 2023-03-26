Unoccupied home catches fire, cause under investigation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Fire Department and CenterPoint Energy responded to a house fire in the 2900 block of Barton Beach Road Sunday night.
The original call came in around 7:15 p.m. About an hour later, smoke could still be seen coming coming from the underside of the roof.
Lafayette Fire Department Battalion Chief Frost said the home was unoccupied and there is no concern of a gas leak. The cause of the fire is under investigation. There is visible damage to one side of the home.
Frost said the house is being remodeled and nobody is currently living there.
