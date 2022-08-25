United Way of Greater Lafayette kicks off 2022 Annual Community Campaign

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — United Way of Greater Lafayette has a $5 million goal for its 2022 Annual Community Campaign.
The campaign kicked off Thursday night at the Stables Event Center. Its purpose is for the Greater Lafayette community to come together to help people dealing with mental health issues, financial difficulty, and emotional trauma.
Isolation and inflation have taken their toll even though the pandemic has tapered down. Several agencies are short-staffed on counselors who can help people in the hardest of times.
United Way wants to recruit and maintain the workforce needed to help those who are struggling. Campaign Chair Jim Smith stresses that their goal is challenging, but the community needs it.
"The goal this year is $5 million, it's a stretch goal, it's a challenging goal, but it's a goal that is needed," Smith said. "Our community has a mental health crisis right now, there's people in our community who need counseling, they need services, and they need to go to United Way agencies to get that assistance. We've got to get that funding back up there to take care of our community."
Smith also told News 18 that it's more important than ever to get support.
"Unfortunately, March of 2020 we had the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses closed, people lost their jobs, and our funding was reduced because of that," Smith said. "Our needs in our community are significantly high during the last two years, so we've got to get back to that $5 million range to help out our partnering agencies, so they can help out those in our community who need their services and assistance."
News 18's Marlee Thomas emceed for the event.
The campaign starts Thursday and will continue through November 17. A campaign celebration is planned that day at The Outpost in Lafayette.