United Way of Greater Lafayette celebrates successful campaign

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — United Way of Greater Lafayette celebrated a year of giving Thursday night.
The victory celebration highlighted all of the work the charity has done for the community this year. This year's Greater Lafayette campaign raised over $4.6 million.
It was a magical night at the Outpost to celebrate the multimillion dollars raised. Two magicians started the night out and News 18's own Marlee Thomas even got in on some tricks.
However, the real magic was all of the volunteers being recognized for making United Way of Greater Lafayette what it is.
"We had a room full of people. Probably about 250 people here from the community," 2022 Campaign Chair, Jim Smith said. "We had business leaders, we had community leaders, we had campaign, chair, cabinet members. We had United Way Lafayette board members and staff. A Great celebration to celebrate this year's campaign."
The partnering agencies were also thankful for all the work the community did in order to support people with struggling with mental health, and United Way also expressed gratitude.
"United Ways here to fight for the health, the education of everyone in our community," Smith said. "The funds that come in we disperse those to our 27 partner agencies to help out people in our community in need of service and we just had a great campaign this year to celebrate that."
The official number raised by this year's campaign was $4,600,403.