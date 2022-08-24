United Way hosts kickoff event Thursday

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — United Way of Greater Lafayette kicks off its annual community campaign Thursday. It will be held at The Stables event center in Lafayette from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Jim Smith, Campaign Chair for United Way, will announce the campaign goal tomorrow at the kickoff event.
Smith said people in the community are in need of more local mental health care because the funding available has gone down as the need for assistance has gone up.
"We have people right now who need services, who need counseling, who need therapy," he told News 18. "They're walking in those doors and asking for help, and being told 'I'm sorry, there's a two to three month wait.' We've got to make sure we take care of our fellow community members so they're off the streets, they're getting the help that they need, they're getting employment that they need to be able to take care of themselves financially."
The Kickoff event isn't the only thing happening this week.
This Saturday United Way is hosting their inaugural Run United 5K event at Subaru Indiana Automotive.
"This year is exciting for us, because the past two years we've been impacted in a negative way because of the COVID-19 pandemic," Smith said. "The funds have not come in as they have in the past because of the pandemic. Understandably so, some businesses have closed, some people have lost their jobs, becasue of that, there's a lot of stress in our community."