United Way holds award luncheon

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — United Way of Greater Lafayette held an awards luncheon Wednesday.
The event was postponed due to the pandemic, but it was held at the Courtyard Mariott in Lafayette earlier today. Representative Sheila Klinker (D) and Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith were present at the United Way Awards Luncheon. Businesses like Subaru of Indiana and Arconic were also represented.
Former United Way president Laura Downey said United Way is a thriving and critical organization for the community, funding health, education and financial stability programs. She's looking forward to the organization helping surrounding counties establish their own United Way chapters.
"It will strengthen all of the region, and especially the kind of infrastructure in the community that is Lafayette proper," Downey told News 18.
Downey is also proud of the work the organization has done thus far to champion diversity, equity and inclusion through three grants made from the Sarah Rounds Price Equity fund.
"So we're very excited about where this is going to go and how we can grow that effort over time," she said.
Downey also said she is confident in the vision of United Way of Greater Lafayette's new CEO, David Bathe.