...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING
FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR CENTRAL INDIANA...

* AFFECTED AREA...all of central Indiana.

* TIMING...through 8 PM this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the mid 60s to around 70.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Weather Alert

...Windy Conditions this afternoon...

Wind gusts near 40 mph will be possible this afternoon across
Central Indiana. This could result in property being blown about
and possibly damaged.

Secure any outdoor items that could be easily be blown about.
Exercise caution when driving this afternoon particularly if you
are driving a high profile vehicle as wind gusts may make driving
more difficult.

Union Street now a one-way street in downtown Delphi

  • Updated
  • 0
Union Street in Delphi

Looking from Front Street, Union Street is now a one-way street, only allowing drivers to go southbound.

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — The City of Delphi has a new one-way street downtown.

Just this week, Union Street was turned into a one-way street from Main Street to Front Street where drivers can only go southbound. Union Street between Franklin and Main Streets is northbound only.

This allows for more accessible and safer parking, as well as less traffic congestion. This is only the second one-way street in town.

The road was also micro-sealed over the weekend to fill in the cracks in the aging asphalt. Delphi Police Chief, Brook McCain says the change could also prevent crashes.

The City of Delphi has a new one-way street.

"It would be better to have it as a one-way so if you're coming, you don't have to cross that intersection again," McCain said. "You can come up to it and if you want to come north or south, it's just a one way. So it prevents people from going across Main Street from Union Street where an accident can happen."

McCain also says that the one-way street will hopefully eliminate blind spots when trying to pull out of parking spaces.

"The parking is pretty tight and they have the bump outs," he said. "So it's hard to see down to the west and it's a blind spot. So we had a few accidents and has a lot of people complain and some close calls."

McCain told News 18 that police are currently handing out written and verbal warnings to those not familiar with the change.

Tickets will not be issued for a while so people have time to adjust to the change.

