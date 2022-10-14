Union Street now a one-way street in downtown Delphi

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — The City of Delphi has a new one-way street downtown.
Just this week, Union Street was turned into a one-way street from Main Street to Front Street where drivers can only go southbound. Union Street between Franklin and Main Streets is northbound only.
This allows for more accessible and safer parking, as well as less traffic congestion. This is only the second one-way street in town.
The road was also micro-sealed over the weekend to fill in the cracks in the aging asphalt. Delphi Police Chief, Brook McCain says the change could also prevent crashes.
"It would be better to have it as a one-way so if you're coming, you don't have to cross that intersection again," McCain said. "You can come up to it and if you want to come north or south, it's just a one way. So it prevents people from going across Main Street from Union Street where an accident can happen."
McCain also says that the one-way street will hopefully eliminate blind spots when trying to pull out of parking spaces.
"The parking is pretty tight and they have the bump outs," he said. "So it's hard to see down to the west and it's a blind spot. So we had a few accidents and has a lot of people complain and some close calls."
McCain told News 18 that police are currently handing out written and verbal warnings to those not familiar with the change.
Tickets will not be issued for a while so people have time to adjust to the change.