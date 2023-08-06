Two die in house explosion, investigation underway

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — In a news release sent Sunday, Ryan Needham of The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirms the people who died in a house explosion on Saturday, August 5 are 90-year-old Richard Chastain and 91-year-old Marilyn Fox.
The Associated Press reports a third person has been injured.
Crawfordsville Fire Chief Scott Busenbark says crews dispatched to the fire Saturday morning found one person on the home’s front lawn.
That person was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital in stable condition.
Busenbark says two people were found dead inside the home after the fire was put out.
Chastain was reportedly a retired Indiana National Guard general.