Twin Lakes to host 10th annual show choir invitational

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — Twin Lakes is hosting its 10th annual Show Choir invitational Saturday, January 21.
Schools across Indiana and Ohio will flock to Monticello to compete.
The event marks the first invitational held at Twin Lakes since 2020.
Money raised in this weekend's invitational covers the expenses to put on the event.
The rest benefits the choir programs at Twin Lakes and keeps costs low for students.
For students like senior Addy Corn, 'Sound Wave' is more than just a choir.
"You'll find your connections. You'll find your people," Corn told News 18."You'll find a place where you can be just you whenever you want to be."
Twin Lakes 'Sound Wave' is one of many show choirs in the Hoosier state.
Lafayette Jeff's own team is headed to White County to compete.
Twin Lakes Choir Director Victoria Sayler says she's excited to host the Greater Lafayette school.
"It will be just a great community feel. We hope everybody from Lafayette can come out and support Lafayette Jeff," Sayler told News 18. "We are so excited to support our friends there."
Saturday's event marks the first invitation Twin Lakes has been able to hold since 2020.
This weekend's competition will be a qualification site for the ISSMA Show Choir State Finals in March.
The event will begin at 11:30 A.M.
Tickets will be available at the door for $10 for the morning session or $15 for the entire day.
Cash and card will both be accepted.