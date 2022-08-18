TSC, WLCSC fully staffed; LSC still needing teachers

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Some schools in Tippecanoe County are starting the new year with open teaching positions.
Lafayette School Corporation Superintendent, Les Huddle, said there are still multiple teaching positions unfilled. While he did not give an exact number, Huddle told News 18 that the area of most need is special education.
He said LSC works with a third-party vendor to bring in substitute teachers to fill the openings. Some of those subs, according to Huddle, may remain in place for the entire school year.
Elsewhere, the Tippecanoe School Corporation and West Lafayette Schools do not have any teaching openings at the moment. Both superintendents say they are fortunate to go into a new year fully staffed.
"Part of that is due to the consistency of our teachers that stay from year to year. A very committed and dedicated staff. So we're very fortunate in that, while it's not the case across Indiana, in our district, we're fully staffed," West Lafayette Community School Corporation Superintendent, Shawn Greiner said.
"Over the last two years alone, we've hired over 200 teachers. So it's really incumbent upon all of us to continue to celebrate the teaching profession. To try and attract the best and the brightest," TSC Superintendent, Dr. Scott Hanback said.
Hanback also said while TSC is fully staffed now, there still may be a need to add more teachers.
"We might need to add some teachers at the last minute so that we can lower our class sizes and make sure we have enough teachers for all the students that enroll," Hanback said.
TSC will make that determination once official enrollment numbers become clearer through the first few weeks of school.
Les Huddle is hoping LSC can find a way to do the same.
"It has just been more difficult finding applicants. So our turnover number is about the same, but the applicant pool can be shallow," Huddle said.
