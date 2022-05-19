TSC to hold a bus driver recruitment event

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe School Corporation is looking to fill some vacancies in its transportation department.
TSC is holding a hiring event for bus drivers this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The transportation department said it's looking to hire 20 or more drivers.
Pay starts above $20 an hour with benefits offered. 30 year old Ashley Houghton told News 18 that it's a rewarding job that could turn into a career for some people.
"A lot of people, when they think bus driver, they think of older people probably; and there's quite a few of us young bus drivers out there, and it's a good job to have if you want to make a career out of it," Houghton said.
The corporation will offer free and paid training for people to obtain their CDL license. CDL training last about three to six weeks.
