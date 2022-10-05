TSC students, parents invited to school safety forums

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe School Corp. will host a series of meetings to inform parents on a variety of school safety issues.
The first forum happens at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the auditorium at McCutcheon High School.
TSC Safety and Security Manager Aaron Gilman will provide information on the corporation's emergency preparedness plans and initiatives. He'll also share resources for parents navigating concerns about bullying, social media and more.
"It's an opportunity for us to build our relationship with our TSC community and families so they are able to have some confidence with what our security measures are that we already have in place," Gilman said.
Gilman told News 18 the forums will focus on additional topics affecting students and parents throughout the school year.
"But also to offer them up an opportunity for them to provide feedback. If they see some areas that they have concern, maybe reassuring them that we've already thought about that and have a plan in place," Gilman said. "If it's something we haven't thought of, making sure we address those issues as we go into the future."
TSC officials hope the forums bring the community together to address growing concerns for schools across the country.
Below is a schedule of additional events. Times and locations are yet to be determined.
December 13: Social Media, Bullying, Suicide Prevention
March 7: Social Media, Vaping/CBD/Drugs, Alcohol
May 16: Social Media, A Year in Review