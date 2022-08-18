TSC adds new school resource officer

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe School Corp. is adding a new school resource officer.
Nathan Beever fills the position left vacant by former SRO Aaron Gilman, who is now TSC's First Safety and Security Manager.
Beever is a 10-year patrol veteran at the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office. He's also a father of four and a youth sports coach.
"A lot more of this is going to be related to ... mentoring and coaching and being more directly involved with the youth and the students," Beever says.
Beever told News 18 that the role seems like a natural fit, but the transition from patrol cars to classrooms won't be an easy one.
"Safety and security is first and foremost but all those relationships you build with people and just kind of bridging that ... relationship between the community and law enforcement when sometimes there's not that relationship there," Beever says.
Beever spends the next few months in training before learning where he'll be assigned. TSC stations SROs at both high schools, and three roaming officers for its 17 other schools.