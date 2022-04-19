Tropicanoe Cove seeks lifeguards amid staffing shortage

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tropicanoe Cove is just a couple of weeks away from once again being filled with water ahead of its opening day Memorial Day weekend.
The second lifeguard training session offered by Lafayette Parks begins on April 28th at Jefferson High School. Applicants must be at least 15 years old.
They are looking to employ about 100 lifeguards this season.
"We're starting to see fewer and fewer high school kids interested in lifeguarding," Jon Miner, Director of Operations for Lafayette Parks, said.
He told News 18 the nature of the job could be part of the reason they're seeing less applicants.
"You know, a lot of folks that come to the pools think the lifeguards are out there just getting a tan and it's just a nice, easy job," he said. "It's a physically demanding job. You know, if you're on deck at a pool for a seven or eight hour shift in 90-plus degree [heat], that takes a toll on you."
To combat this part-time employee shortage, they have raised wages across multiple positions.
Lifeguards will now start earning $12 an hour compared to last year's starting pay of $10.25 an hour.
Camp counselor wages have increased from $10 to $12 an hour, and pay for custodial staff jumped from $13 to $15 an hour.
But, Miner said the best part about working for the parks department is about something more.
"Not a lot of communities our size have a park like Columbian Park or have a parks system like this," he told News 18. "And [it's nice] to be a part of that, to be a part of something bigger than yourself, to serve your community."
Miner said the lifeguard shortage has been a problem for about a decade, but this year is the worst thus far.