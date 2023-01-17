Traveling rocks bringing joy to the community

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Community members are sharing their artwork around the county for others to find. That artwork being made on something as simple as rocks.
Traveling Rocks have become a nation-wide trend where people paint fun pictures or share motivational quotes on rocks and hide them throughout their community. The goal of it all is to bring joy and spread kindness to others.
The rocks are generally placed in parks or places people take walks outside so they can be spotted.
Once found the rocks usually have a message on the back with what you’re supposed to do with them whether that be move them to another spot to enjoy or a place they’d like the rock posted.
Lynne Noble is a member of the Tippecanoe County Rocks Facebook page and says her grand-daughter was captivated after painting her first rock this holiday season.
"I got out a bunch of rocks and after she painted one she spent the next two hours painting more rocks. They’re kid painted, they’re beautiful, they’re fun. And you can find one with an intricate detailed picture or you can find one that’s painted by a child," shares Noble.
Tippecanoe County Rocks is the local Facebook page where people in the area can post the rocks they found or ones they painted so people can keep an eye out. The link to that page can be found here.