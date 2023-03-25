Torn apart by war: Ukrainian widow desperately seeks to return home to bury husband

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river and locations
in Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River from Lafayette down to Mount Carmel.

.Widespread rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches has resulted in
widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East Fork
White Rivers, along with numerous smaller tributaries.  Water
continues to rise in many locations, and crests in some areas,
particularly along lower reaches of the White and Wabash, will not
arrive for several days. Moderate flooding is expected in a small
number of locations. Flooding will likely last for a week or more in
some areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters
close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground.
Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren
CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters
near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 16.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 PM EDT Saturday was 16.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.8
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
late Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Torn apart by war: Ukrainian widow desperately seeks to return home to bury husband

  • Updated
  • 0

Olesia Vasylenko came to West Lafayette over a year ago to escape the war in Ukraine with her children while her husband fought against the Russian attacks. He was killed in the war on March 19, 2023. Now, his wife's immigration status prevents her from returning home to Ukraine to bury her husband.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A family is now torn apart by a war happening an ocean away.

We once again meet with the Ukrainian family who found safe haven from the Russian attacks over one year ago in West Lafayette.

Now, the death of a son, husband and father has rocked their world.

Thursday afternoon, Olesia Vasylenko watches the last video her husband, Kostyantyn Semchynsky, ever sent her with tears in her eyes. He was killed earlier this month while fighting for the Ukrainian army in Russia's war on its neighbor.

"You know, I'm feeling now like my children lost their childhood," she said.

Ukrainian family loses father to war with Russia

Olesia Vasylenko (left) poses in matching unicorn pajama sets with her daughter Solo, husband Kostyantyn Semchynsky, and son Glebe. Kostyantyn was killed March 19, 2023 while fighting for the Ukrainian army in the war with Russia. Now, Olesia desperately seeks to find a way home for his burial. 

Emotions run high in the home where she and her two children now live with her mother-in-law, Nataliya Semchynska Uhl, in West Lafayette.

News 18 first met the family just over a year ago, when Olesia brought the children, 13-year-old son Glebe and eight-year-old daughter Solo, to the United States to attend school in a safe environment after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Kostyantyn stayed behind to fight for their homeland.

"My son technically wasn't an army man," Kostyantyn's mother, Nataliya Semchynska Uhl, said. "He was a professor at the university. But, when the war started, and I wanted him to be safe and come here maybe, he said something like 'Just imagine if everybody would leave. Who would be fighting for our country?'"

This conviction led him to make the ultimate sacrifice. He was killed Sunday, March 19.

On top of the loss of their respective husband and son, Olesia and Nataliya also grieve the loss of Nataliya's husband, who died March 10, just days before Kostyantyn's death.

"Grandpa was a father for me," Olesia said. "I never knew my real father, but he [was one to me]."

The two most important men in these women's lives, and in the children's lives, gone forever in less than two weeks of each other.

News 18 once again meets with the Ukrainian family who found safe haven from the Russian attacks in West Lafayette. Pari Apostolakos reports on how the death of a son, husband and father has rocked their world.

To make an already terrible time even harder, Olesia's immigration status now prevents her from returning home to Ukraine to bury her husband. It is a journey that wouldn't be an easy one, even if she were allowed to take it.

"Nothing is flying right now to Ukraine," Nataliya said. "It's not like we buy a ticket and she goes directly to Kyiv or something. Probably, she would go to some other country, like Poland or Turkey, I don't know. And then somehow, [she] will be getting [there]. I don't know, hitch hiking? Or a train?"

Olesia said her application for Temporary Protected Status in the United States has been under review for almost a year. She must get permission to travel outside the United States, or risk not being able to return.

But, she said she has not been able to make an appointment to plead her case for needing to go back to Ukraine.

"All of my family and friends, they're waiting for me, and they should save the body of my husband all of these days or weeks or months," she said. "But I don't want him to, you know, to have this [happen this] way. I want him just to be [at] peace."

Other stressors are on her mind too; like how she is going to support two children without her husband, and without permission to work in the United States.

"I have no job, no status, I don't know how to care for my kids and my family," she said. "For me it's important to have a job, to do something to take care of myself, my mom and kids. And still ... I don't understand what I am waiting for."

Olesia and her mother-in-law understand that the consequences of this war could be much bigger than what has already happened to their family.

"[My husband's] decision was to go [to war] to protect, but not just our life and our country. But, you should protect, you know, the order of our world."

Nataliya and Olesia say the one bright spot amidst all this heartache has been the community's love and support.

"We may be very unlucky for those devastating events, but we are very lucky to have such good neighbors," Nataliya said. 

As News 18 has previously reported, a GoFund Me page has been created to support the family. In just three days, it surpassed it's fundraising goal of $30,000 dollars.