Torn apart by war: Ukrainian widow desperately seeks to return home to bury husband

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A family is now torn apart by a war happening an ocean away.
We once again meet with the Ukrainian family who found safe haven from the Russian attacks over one year ago in West Lafayette.
Now, the death of a son, husband and father has rocked their world.
Thursday afternoon, Olesia Vasylenko watches the last video her husband, Kostyantyn Semchynsky, ever sent her with tears in her eyes. He was killed earlier this month while fighting for the Ukrainian army in Russia's war on its neighbor.
"You know, I'm feeling now like my children lost their childhood," she said.
Emotions run high in the home where she and her two children now live with her mother-in-law, Nataliya Semchynska Uhl, in West Lafayette.
News 18 first met the family just over a year ago, when Olesia brought the children, 13-year-old son Glebe and eight-year-old daughter Solo, to the United States to attend school in a safe environment after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Kostyantyn stayed behind to fight for their homeland.
"My son technically wasn't an army man," Kostyantyn's mother, Nataliya Semchynska Uhl, said. "He was a professor at the university. But, when the war started, and I wanted him to be safe and come here maybe, he said something like 'Just imagine if everybody would leave. Who would be fighting for our country?'"
This conviction led him to make the ultimate sacrifice. He was killed Sunday, March 19.
On top of the loss of their respective husband and son, Olesia and Nataliya also grieve the loss of Nataliya's husband, who died March 10, just days before Kostyantyn's death.
"Grandpa was a father for me," Olesia said. "I never knew my real father, but he [was one to me]."
The two most important men in these women's lives, and in the children's lives, gone forever in less than two weeks of each other.
To make an already terrible time even harder, Olesia's immigration status now prevents her from returning home to Ukraine to bury her husband. It is a journey that wouldn't be an easy one, even if she were allowed to take it.
"Nothing is flying right now to Ukraine," Nataliya said. "It's not like we buy a ticket and she goes directly to Kyiv or something. Probably, she would go to some other country, like Poland or Turkey, I don't know. And then somehow, [she] will be getting [there]. I don't know, hitch hiking? Or a train?"
Olesia said her application for Temporary Protected Status in the United States has been under review for almost a year. She must get permission to travel outside the United States, or risk not being able to return.
But, she said she has not been able to make an appointment to plead her case for needing to go back to Ukraine.
"All of my family and friends, they're waiting for me, and they should save the body of my husband all of these days or weeks or months," she said. "But I don't want him to, you know, to have this [happen this] way. I want him just to be [at] peace."
Other stressors are on her mind too; like how she is going to support two children without her husband, and without permission to work in the United States.
"I have no job, no status, I don't know how to care for my kids and my family," she said. "For me it's important to have a job, to do something to take care of myself, my mom and kids. And still ... I don't understand what I am waiting for."
Olesia and her mother-in-law understand that the consequences of this war could be much bigger than what has already happened to their family.
"[My husband's] decision was to go [to war] to protect, but not just our life and our country. But, you should protect, you know, the order of our world."
Nataliya and Olesia say the one bright spot amidst all this heartache has been the community's love and support.
"We may be very unlucky for those devastating events, but we are very lucky to have such good neighbors," Nataliya said.
As News 18 has previously reported, a GoFund Me page has been created to support the family. In just three days, it surpassed it's fundraising goal of $30,000 dollars.