Tools for School Drive: Stuff the Bus taking place this Sunday

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Sunday is your chance to donate to a cause giving kids the tools they need to succeed in school.
The annual Stuff the Bus event is taking place this Sunday at the Walmart on Commerce Drive in Lafayette.
This event is part of the Salvation Army's Tools for School drive.
You can stop by from 3 to 5 p.m. with donations of supplies for local children.
"Every year this is a staple campaign for us," Lt. Rachel Johnson of the Salvation Army said. "A staple event, but we want to be flexible about our goal and our goal is we want to give kids a good start to the school year, a confident start to the school year."
Here's a list of supplies most needed right now.
- Earbuds
- Styluses
- Electronic Device Chargers
- Backpacks
- Hygiene Products
- BPA Free Clear Water Bottles
- New Sneakers
For a complete list and guide to giving to Tools for School, click HERE.