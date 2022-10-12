Tippecanoe County Solid Waste to host E-Waste Day on Saturday

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Saturday is your chance to get rid of those old electronics.
The Tippecanoe County Solid Waste Management District and Tippecanoe Partnership for Water Quality will be hosting the bi-annual E-Waste Day at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds this weekend. It allows people to drop off electronics such as TVs, computers, laptops, vacuum cleaners, printers, and more to be recycled instead of sending them to landfills.
Madison Neher is the Recycling Educator. She says many electronic devices contain hazardous metals that are toxic to the environment.
"Depending on the location of the landfill, those heavy metals can leak out of electronics and then into soil and groundwater and then eventually into bodies of water such as something like the Wabash River which is real close to home here," Neher said. ... "I'd say the main concern with heavy metals is especially water bodies. They harm ecosystems such as fish, plant life, and a lot of those things are crucial for those ecosystems to stay healthy."
Neher also told News 18 that it's a cost free way to dispose electronic waste safely.
"I would say it's just a cost-free way for residents to get ride of their electronics, because prior to having E-Waste Day twice a year, you have to pay one of either the private or one of the companies around to get rid of electronic waste," she said. "A lot of people don't have the means to constantly be taking their electronics to safely dispose of them. So they were getting unsafely disposed of, being sent to landfills and even being thrown into bodies of water sometimes."
Keep in mind that electronics with refrigerants such as AC units, refrigerators, dehumidifiers, and washing machines will not be accepted.
People also have the option to shred paper and dispose of medicine as well.
The event starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. on Saturday.